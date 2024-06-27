Mother Lode Fair Weekend Events

Mother Lode Fair View Photo

There are several events planned for Mother Lode Fair weekend. As detailed here today, June 27, is opening day for the Mother Lode fair. The hours the fair are open is today and Friday 3 PM—11 PM and Saturday and Sunday 1 PM—11 PM. The buildings close at 10 PM a detailed pocket schedule is here. Entrance tickets are $17 for adults at the gate and get you in to both the fairgrounds and the nightly arena events. There is free trolley service from the Junction Shopping Center.

Join the Valley Springs Boosters Club for a VIP BBQ and fireworks display over New Hogan Reservoir this Saturday June 29th. The Observation Point gates will open at 5 PM, with a steak dinner served around 6:30. The annual fireworks show will begin at dusk.

Reserve your spot at this Saturday’s free community CPR/AED class taught by certified instructors, Michelle Wagner and Mary Kirkwood in Twain Harte as detailed here.

At the Greeley Hill Community Hall, the first of two Fire & Emergency Preparedness Events will feature Mariposa County Health & Human Services, Area 12 Agency On Aging, CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced, and the Mariposa County Fire Department. Details are here.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s Fallon House location in Columbia for performances of Route 66. The play features sounds from 1950s Chicago to California’s surf music of the 1960s. A blog detailing the play is here.

Fourth Wall Entertainment’s last performance of ‘Shakesperience’ will be at the Metropolitan in San Andreas enjoy ‘An Evening of Culture’ at 6 pm and then Romeo & Juliet at the Metropolitan Park at 7:30 pm this Saturday.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is open today at Eproson Park, and each week on Thursdays with Kinland Station providing the musical entertainment. View all the planned Summer Music Series bands here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up Concerts in the Pines from 6 pm to 8pm with Cool Beans at Eproson Park.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series happens Saturdays from 8-10pm by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by King Hippo.

The Standard Farmers Market is open Fridays from 4-8 pm in the parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is also on Fridays from 5-8 pm through October 4th. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market Wednesday concert is Kinland Station.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf.

Sunday is the Stars & Stripes 4th of July Celebration at Copperopolis Town Square. Live music, food, drinks, vendors, water slide wrist bands for $10 and more! Bring your favorite dish or dessert to share with a disposable dish and serving spoon. More Fourth of July Celebrations and fireworks are planned, view them in our upcoming events here.

An exhibition of Tuolumne County’s Heartland Creative Corps Grant recipients’ work is available to view Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM at Columbia College’s Manzanita Building. The exhibit serves as a unique look into the perspectives of the local artists who created art for; Last Earth, Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition, Flow: A Story of California’s Water, Pareidolia, the WATCH Resources Mosaic Mural, Pebbles in a Pond: The Ripple Effects of Participation in Voting, Life at Water’s Edge, and The Tuolumne County Homelessness Awareness Mural.