Mother Lode Fair Opening Day

Sonora, CA — The fairgrounds in Sonora will be busy over the next four days during the annual Mother Lode Fair.

Fair Manager Kim Helmbold says this year’s theme is 85 Years of Mines, Mills and Memories. It pays tribute to the historical mines and mills in the area, and also Sonora’s title of Queen of the Southern Mines.

While the Mother Lode Fair has been around since the 1890s, it has been at the same site in Sonora at 220 Southgate Drive for 85 years.

The fair opens at three o’clock this afternoon and closes at 11. The same hours will be in place on Friday, and it shifts to 1 pm – 11 pm on Saturday and Sunday. New this year, one ticket will get you into both the fairgrounds and the grandstand entertainment.

Friday and Saturday evening will feature seven o’clock tractor pulls and Sunday will be the Mother Lode Moteos Championship round starting at 5 pm. There will also be two entertainment stages, the traditional carnival rides, still exhibits and all kinds of fair food.

The Junior Livestock Auction will be on Saturday afternoon at four o’clock.

