75th Annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Draws Fun Loving Crowds

Tuolumne, CA– Throngs of people gathered over the weekend to enjoy the annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee, which was a resounding success. The event featured a series of exciting competitions, culminating in the unique cleated tug-of-war, the only one of its kind left in the world. Tim Burns served as the Grand Marshal for the weekend, adding a touch of honor and tradition to the celebrations.

The Gold Miners emerged victorious in the tug-of-war, completing their pull in an impressive 2 minutes and 13 seconds. Coaches Bob and Cory Walker, along with Troy Barajas, guided the team to their win. Tug-of-war photos were captured by Bobbi Walker-Miller. This year’s Lumber Jubilee Queen candidates, Linnea Carr, Jade Hoffmann, Bailey Kraus, and Phoebe Yaley, collectively raised over $16,000. Phoebe Yaley, 13, from Soulsbyville Elementary, was crowned the winner. Announcers Bojo Ditler and Alisha Rock kept the crowd engaged and informed throughout the Queen event.

The festivities began on Friday with the Queen contestant logging event and speeches. The carnival ran from noon to 11 PM, and vendors opened for business at noon. The Queen Coronation took place at 6 PM, followed by DJ music from 7 PM to 10 PM.

Saturday featured the popular parade starting at 10 AM, with vendors and the carnival open from 10 AM to 11 PM. Arm-wrestling competitions took place inside the Veterans Hall at 11 AM, alongside various women’s and children’s events. The evening concluded with music by Hired Gunn from 7 PM to 10 PM.

Sunday began with a community church service at 9 AM. Logging event sign-ups and practice started at 9:30 AM, and vendors opened at 10 AM. The logging events commenced at 11 AM, and the weekend concluded at 5 PM with the thrilling cleated tug-of-war.