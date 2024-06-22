Clear
99.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kitten Saved After Getting Stuck In A Storm Drain

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
TCAC officer saves kitten

TCAC officer saves kitten

Photo Icon View Photos

East Sonora, CA – Hearing the cries of a kitten in the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora, a shopper posted it on social media recently, and an animal control officer raced to the scene.

Once in the parking lot of the center on Mono Way, the officer sprang into action, hearing the cat’s whaling, lying on the ground, and reaching into a storm drain. The officer knew the situation was critical and feared for the kitten’s life as the temperatures heated up. Working quickly, she was able to make her way into the drain and rescue the baby.

The kitten was taken to the shelter and checked by personnel, who noted that it had normal vitals and just needed some water and a little bit of TLC.

  • TCAC officer saves kitten
  • TCAC officer saves kitten

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 