Kitten Saved After Getting Stuck In A Storm Drain

TCAC officer saves kitten

East Sonora, CA – Hearing the cries of a kitten in the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora, a shopper posted it on social media recently, and an animal control officer raced to the scene.

Once in the parking lot of the center on Mono Way, the officer sprang into action, hearing the cat’s whaling, lying on the ground, and reaching into a storm drain. The officer knew the situation was critical and feared for the kitten’s life as the temperatures heated up. Working quickly, she was able to make her way into the drain and rescue the baby.

The kitten was taken to the shelter and checked by personnel, who noted that it had normal vitals and just needed some water and a little bit of TLC.