Unemployment Rates Decrease For State And Mother Lode

California Jobless Rate For May View Photo

Sacramento, CA – May’s unemployment rate for California, adding 43,700 nonfarm payroll jobs, is the state’s largest increase since October of 2023 and a continuation of California’s 2024 job growth trend.

According to data released by the Employment Development Department (EDD) yesterday, the unemployment rate decreased to 5.2 percent. It also follows a revised increase of 4,100 jobs for April.

“California is creating good jobs all throughout the state to support Californians and their families. As the state’s economy grows and hits new milestones, we need to continue supporting and uplifting every community across California,” stated Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Mother Lode follows the state’s trend, and its numbers dropped in Tuolumne County from 5.5 percent in April to 4.5 percent in May. Calaveras County decreased from 4.7 percent to 3.9 percent, respectively.

EDD also reports that unemployment claims were down by 31,458 and new claims by 6,243.

Eight of the state’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in May, with leisure and hospitality leading the way with 10,200 new jobs. The industry also got a boost from jobs in accommodations and food services (including fast-food restaurants), with 8,100 jobs in May after posting a gain of 5,900 the month prior. Information lost the most jobs at 1,900, continuing a four-month-long trend.

The national unemployment rate was up slightly from 3.9 percent in April to 4% last month