Jamestown, CA– A power outage is impacting residents of Jamestown. The lights went off for approximately 353 PG&E customers shortly after 4 pm. The cause is unknown and is currently being investigated by PG&E. Recent power outages in parts of the Motherlode have been blamed on the higher temperatures causing equipment issues. The power is anticipated to be restored by 8:00 PM.

