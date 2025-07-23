House Approves Bill Granting National Park Passes To First Responders

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Sonora, CA– The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Law Enforcement Officer and Firefighter Recreation Pass Act, a bill that would grant lifetime National Parks passes to law enforcement officers and firefighters across the country. The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The measure, introduced by Republican Congressman Tom McClintock, would provide free access to National Parks for personnel serving at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels. If signed into law, the act would expand an existing benefit currently offered to U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star Families. McClintock first introduced the bill in 2021 and revised it in 2023 to include firefighters and wildland firefighters. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the estimated cost of the program is approximately $500,000 annually.

“This is a simple but tangible token of our gratitude and esteem,” McClintock said during floor remarks. “These men and women risk their lives every day to protect our families and communities.”