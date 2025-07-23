Roger Root Named Interim County Administrative Officer

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday to approve an employment agreement with Roger Root, appointing him as interim County Administrative Officer for a term of one year or until the position is permanently filled.

Root has been serving in the role since January, following the resignation of former CAO Tracie Riggs. During that time, he stepped in without any adjustment to his compensation while the county assessed its path forward. On June 17, the board directed Human Resources and Risk Management Director Karen McGettigan to begin the process of hiring an executive recruitment firm to conduct a formal search for Riggs’ permanent replacement. The recruitment process is expected to take four to six months. Until then, the board opted to negotiate a short-term agreement with Root.

The approved contract sets Root’s compensation at Step 3 of the CAO salary range — $96 per hour, or approximately $199,969.95 annually. He will also receive benefits in line with the county’s Executive/Confidential Compensation Plan. The agreement will remain in effect for one year or until a permanent CAO is appointed, whichever comes first.

The employment agreement was recommended by McGettigan and Human Resources Manager Deborah Schoeman.