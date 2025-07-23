Illegal Marijuana Grow Bust In Calaveras County

Raid on property in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCSO photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA— A raid on an illegal marijuana grow in Calaveras County uncovered more than 600 plants and numerous code violations that created safety hazards for the property.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) recently carried out an early morning search of a residence on the 2000 block of Quail Oaks Road. They removed 612 actively growing marijuana plants from a converted structure with multiple growing rooms. Sheriff’s officials estimated their street value at about half a million dollars.

During the raid, they found serious code violations related to electrical and plumbing systems, posing potential safety risks. The Calaveras County Code Compliance Department was called to investigate these suspected violations further,” according to sheriff’s officials. They added that no suspects were located on the property, and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this raid or who wants to report illegal marijuana activities should contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 209-754-6870.