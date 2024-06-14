Yosemite Mist Trail Repair Set for July 1 To October 31.

Mist Trail in Yosemite Valley View Photo

Yosemite, CA– The Lower Mist Trail, from the John Muir Trail (JMT) junction to the top of Vernal Fall, will undergo repairs from July 1 to October 31, 2024. The trail will be closed Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., during this period.

The trail will remain open on Fridays, weekends, and holidays. It is expected to be accessible overnight, but closures may occur if the trail crew deems it unsafe. Signs will be posted at the closure gates if the trail remains closed overnight. Hikers and backpackers heading to Half Dome and beyond from Happy Isles can use the Mist Trail if they reach the Mist Trail/JMT junction by 7:00 a.m., Monday through Thursday. Otherwise, they must use the JMT.

The Mist Trail is one of Yosemite’s most popular and iconic hikes, leading visitors from the valley floor up to Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall. The trail’s name comes from the mist that often drenches hikers as they climb near Vernal Fall, particularly in the spring and early summer when the waterfalls are at their most powerful.