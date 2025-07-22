Update: Fire In Sonora

Fire on the Sanguinetti Loop in Sonora—PGE live camera View Photos

Update at 12:22 p.m.: The forward progress of the Breshears Fire, a vegetation fire, has been stopped at a quarter-acre in size. Crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 12:19 p.m.: The Breshears Fire, a vegetation fire that is a quarter-acre in size, with CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reporting, “The main fire has not grown; however, several juniper trees are burning and causing small spot fires across the road. She noted that some resources are being canceled. The flames broke out in vegetation in the 13000 block of Sanguinetti Road near the Sanguinetti Loop by the Tuolumne County Transit and Sullivan Creek.

Update at 12:12 P.M.: Cal Fire has dubbed this blaze the Breshears Fire, a vegetation fire where firefighters are at the scene of the quarter-acre fire with a small spot fire across the roadway, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore. She adds that resources are continuing to respond. There is currently no information regarding whether any structures are threatened. Find more details on the blaze below.

Original post at 12:06 p.m.: Sonora, CA— Air and ground resources are headed to a blaze along the Sanguinetti Road in Sonora.

The flames broke out in vegetation in the 13000 block of Sanguinetti Road near the Sanguinetti Loop by the Tuolumne County Transit and Sullivan Creek. There is no information available on the fire’s size, the rate of its spread, or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.