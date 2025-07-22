Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Zoning Matter, Fire Grant, Salaries

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors is meeting today.

The regular session starts at 9 am and will begin with a presentation to proclaim July 20-26 as Probation Services week.

Later, there will be a vote on a General Plan amendment and other related actions related to the zoning of a property on Highway 49 utilized since 1978 by Spence Ranch Feed & Supply. There was a technicality when Calaveras County approved a comprehensive update of its zoning codes last year that eliminated its Rural Commercial designation, so the board of supervisors directed at the time to change it to General Commercial. Related actions will be voted on today.

There will also be a vote to authorize the Calaveras County Director of Emergency Services, or a designee, to apply for, and potentially accept, grant funding from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy for work on the Lily Gap Vegetative Maintenance project.

In addition, there will be a presentation from the Human Resources Department about the draft compensation polices for elected officials and board member salaries. Recommendations will be relayed, and board direction will be provided.

The supervisors’ meetings are open to the public and held at the Government Center at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.