Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center Welcomes Podiatrist Dr. Steve Jensen

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center announced the addition of Dr. Steve Jensen, a highly experienced podiatrist, to its team. With over 42 years of experience in foot care, orthotics, and diabetic foot care, Dr. Jensen’s expertise will enhance the center’s healthcare services.

Dr. Jensen, a board-certified podiatrist, has been a trusted provider in Tuolumne County since 1981. A former state champion mile runner and athletic scholarship recipient at BYU, he graduated cum laude from medical school and completed his surgical residency in Chicago before relocating to the area.

“Dr. Jensen brings extensive experience and dedication to benefiting our patients,” said Dr. Shayna Murdock, Medical Director. “We are excited to add podiatry services to our clinic and welcome him to our team.”

Known for his holistic approach to podiatry, Dr. Jensen emphasizes patient education and preventative care, believing in the importance of overall health for maintaining healthy feet. Dr. Jensen is currently accepting new patients for consultations and appointments. To schedule an appointment, call 209-928-5400. For more information about the health center’s services, visit here.