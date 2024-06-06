Town Hall Meeting In Groveland Focused On Forest Projects

Groveland Town Hall Meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — Next week the US Forest Service will brief the community on projects in the Stanislaus National Forest and there will also be a chance to ask questions.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at the Groveland Community Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.

“It’s my hope that folks living in the district take this opportunity to engage with district staff in addition to learning what’s going on in our area,” said Groveland District Ranger, Jim Junette.

Scheduled for two hours, the first hour will be presentations about the Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscape, and other programs, and the second hour will be dedicated to free form question and answer from the public. In addition to the formal presentation, the Forest’s traveling skins and skulls interpretative table will be set up.

A similar event was well attended back in April in Jamestown.

The June 12 meeting will run from 5:30-7:30 pm.