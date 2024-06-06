Mama Cat And Kittens Need The Public’s Help

Mama cat and her kittens View Photo

San Andreas, CA — After the trauma of losing an eye, this cat is getting the healthcare she needs to care for her babies, and she needs the public’s help.

Calaveras County Animal Services relays that the mother cat was found with four kittens by a good Samaritan and was brought to the shelter in need of dire help.

“We don’t know what happened to this cat, but she was in urgent need of veterinary services, so we rushed her to the hospital, and she underwent an emergency enucleation (removal of the eye),” recounted shelter officials.

The mama and kittens are currently with a foster parent to help her recover in a safer, quieter place. Despite her condition, the black cat is caring for her babies very well, say animal services officials. However, foster supplies such as milk formula, feeding bottles, heating pads, etc. are costly. Shelter officials ask the public, “So that we may continue helping animals like her and so many others that are brought to us for help! If you can help, please visit our Amazon Wish List.”

Click here to view the wish list. Purchased items can also be dropped off at the shelter at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas. It is open Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.