New Tuolumne County Public Works Director Hired

Sonora, CA — Noting that she will need to scrub the word “interim” off her business cards, Blossom Scott-Heim was unanimously picked to be the new Tuolumne County Public Works Director.

The Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a five-year contract, paying approximately $159,000 per year. Scott-Heim was first hired by the county as a Civil Engineer in 2012 and was promoted to Supervising Engineer in 2020. In September of last year, she was named the Assistant Director of Public Works.

When outgoing Public Works Director Kim MacFarlane resigned in April, Scott-Heim took over as the interim leader.

After the vote, she stated, “I am very honored to be here and selected for the position. I am very fortunate to have an incredible team in public works with so many talented and dedicated individuals. I look forward to serving this board, and continuing to serve the county, as your Public Works Director.”

It was noted by the county that an extensive search was launched to fill the position, and Scott-Heim was the top finalist following a pair of panel interviews and an interview with the board of supervisors.

Public Works oversees areas like roads, airports, fleet services, solid waste, GIS, and surveying.