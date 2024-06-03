Cloudy
Man Barricaded Inside Twain Harte Home

By B.J. Hansen
Law Enforcement on Columbia Drive in Twain Harte

Law Enforcement on Columbia Drive in Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA — There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Columbia Drive near Joaquin Gully Road in Twain Harte.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 8:30 am requesting a welfare check on a woman whose ex-boyfriend was threatening to hurt her and was en route to her residence.

When deputies arrived, they located the man’s motorcycle parked out front. Deputies were able to make contact with the woman and her children and they were safely evacuated from the home. However, the suspect has barricaded himself in a bedroom inside the two-story house and is refusing to follow directives to come out peacefully.

Community members are asked to avoid the area while deputies continue to do their work. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

