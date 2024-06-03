Victim Rescued After Driving Off New Priest Grade

Vehicle travels off New Priest Grade View Photo

Groveland, CA — A vehicle traveled off New Priest Grade on Sunday morning and it prompted a significant rescue operation.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that the driver went 250 feet off the roadway shortly after 7:30 am, suffered serious injuries, and was trapped inside.

Several agencies responded to assist the rescue effort, including Cal Fire, Groveland Fire, Tuolumne County Ambulance, the CHP, and others.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports, “Recognizing the steep and challenging terrain, CHP Fresno Copter H40 was requested to perform a hoist rescue operation. With precision and coordination, the ground crews successfully rescued the occupant from the vehicle and initiated medical treatment. The team then secured the patient to the hoist and facilitated their safe transfer to Columbia-based PHI-42 waiting at a nearby helipad coordinated by Tuolumne County Fire Department Chinese Camp Volunteer Engine 612.”

Details regarding the victim were not immediately released.