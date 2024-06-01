Prescribed Burn Next Week In Calaveras County

Prescribed burn with fire engine View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA — CAL Fire crews are working hard to complete the New Hogan Vegetation Management Project (VMP) before time runs out due to increasing temperatures.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be completing hazardous fuel reduction burning in the area of Silver Rapids Road and Vista Del Lago within the community of Rancho Calaveras on Sunday, June 2nd, and Tuesday, June 4th, 2024.

The treatment area encompasses about 210 acres. The burn is anticipated to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and is expected to last 6 to 8 hours each day. Smoke will be visible in the area during the burn. CAL Fire officials relay that personnel will patrol the ignited area until the flames are declared out.