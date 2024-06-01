Two Men Caught Red Handed With Stolen Items

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA – Two men spotted putting a motorcycle and other items from a Chinese Camp property into their pickup were handcuffed.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Dispatch recently received a call from a subject reporting a burglary in progress on Curry Street near Red Hill Road and off Highway 120. The call reported that he was watching two male subjects, later identified as 43-year-old Christopher William Boylan of Golden Valley, Arizona, and 53-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Bakersfield, California, take items from the property.

At the scene, a deputy and a CHP officer questioned the two subjects and detained them. Inside the get-a-way truck bed were a Yamaha motorcycle, solar batteries, and other miscellaneous items valued at over $950. Meanwhile, a call was made to the property owner, who confirmed the items in the back of Boylan’s truck were his.

Subsequently, Boylan and Rodriguez were arrested for felony grand theft, vehicle theft, having stolen property, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.