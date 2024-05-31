Sonora 99 Cent Only Store Bought By Dollar Tree

Sonora 99 Cent Only Store View Photo

Sonora, CA – The doors of the 99 Cent Store in Sonora have only been closed for a few weeks but will be opening later this summer with a new name.

Clarke Broadcasting has learned that it will become a Dollar Tree store, with staff hiring expected to start in a couple of weeks. A store manager of the Dollar Tree in the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora, who wanted to remain anonymous, told us that she is moving over to the new store at the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center on Mono Way, where nothing will cost more than seven dollars. She says, “I’m looking forward to running a bigger store. The new store is much bigger than the existing store, allowing for more variety, like craft items and more food.”

However, she wanted to dispel one rumor that the new store would have a produce section. She says, “Dollar Trees have never had produce, and neither will this store.”

Nothing in the store will be more than seven dollars. Management has already hired for the new store. Another 30 to 35 new clerks, all part-time jobs, will need to be filled with hiring for those positions starting in about two weeks. The store is slated to open in mid-August.

99 Cents Only Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April to close all 371 stores after 42 years as a bargain outlet. It blames shifting consumer demand, inflation, and theft. Dollar Tree, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, announced on Wednesday that it had transferred designation rights for 170 locations in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and California. Dollar Tree Chief Operating Officer Michael Creedon said that the locations are in priority markets and strong growth potential is expected.

“The portfolio complements our existing footprint and will provide us access to high-quality real estate assets in premium retail centers, enabling us to rapidly grow the Dollar Tree brand across the western United States, reaching even more customers and communities,” shared Creedon.

While the Sonora store will open this summer, Dollar Tree anticipates reopening most new stores as early as the fall.