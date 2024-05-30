Pile Burning Operations Continue In Stanislaus National Forest

Sonora, CA– With pile burning nearly complete in the Cedar Ridge area, crews from the Stanislaus National Forest’s Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District will commence operations in new locations along the corridor.

Over the next few days, fire crews will begin pile burning in the Sandbar Flat Campground and Crandall OHV area. “These units are part of our Spring Gap Burn units,” explained Mi-Wok District Fire Management Officer Dan Guse. “We aim to accomplish about 200 acres over the next few days, targeting 5-20 acres daily.” Smoke may be visible near burn areas and should not be reported as wildfires. For resources and more information, visit the Stanislaus National Forest’s smoke-ready website which can be found here.

For questions or concerns, contact Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209.288.6261.