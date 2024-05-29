Update: Fire In Angels Camp Area Of Calaveras County Stopped

Vegetation fire in Angels Camp area of Calaveras County -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 4:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that forward progress has been stopped on the Hunter Fire, which is burning in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out just after 4 p.m. on Stallion Way, off Highway 4, and near the Fowler Peak Fire Lookout. The blaze is under an acre in size. Crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 4:20 p.m.: Angles Camp, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

Dubbed the Hunter Fire, it is located on Stallion Way, off Highway 4, and near the Fowler Peak Fire Lookout, which is where this picture was taken by PG&E cameras. The fire is currently a 30′ x 30′ spot with the potential to grow. There is no information regarding the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.