Twain Harte Native Graduates From U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School

By Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Ensign Seth Myhre, a native of Twain Harte, California, recently graduated from the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School (OCS) on May 10.

Myhre, a 2013 graduate of Summerville High School, joined the Navy less than a year ago. Additionally, Myhre is a 2020 graduate of California State University, Chico.

“I joined the Navy because I yearned for adventure in a departure from my lucrative career as a mechanical engineer,” said Myhre.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Twain Harte.

“Growing up in a tight-knit community taught me the value of teamwork, perseverance and work ethic, which has been paramount in my success in the Navy,” said Myhre.

OCS is one of four officer accession programs operating at Officer Training Command Newport, Rhode Island. This is the final step in a sailor’s transition into the Naval Officer Corps. This course is comprehensive, intense and designed to reinforce understanding of the responsibilities of a naval officer.

Myhre has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is graduating from Officer Candidate School,” said Myhre. “It symbolizes my willingness to step out of my comfort zone, make sacrifices and support my country’s mission. it signifies a transformative journey of personal growth, dedication and commitment to service. I am immensely proud to have undertaken it.”

Myhre serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy and graduating from Officer Candidate School means blending my prior civilian leadership principles with the Navy Core Values,” added Myhre. “It’s about imparting these lessons to junior sailors, foreseeing excellence, mentorship and teamwork for success at sea and beyond.”