Supervisor Kirk Details Concerns About FOAC Project Approval

Tuolumne, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog where he explains his recent opposition to a Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) project planned on Yosemite Road.

Last week, the board voted 3-1 to allow the project to move forward, with several conditions attached. Many neighbors nearby voiced several concerns during a public hearing, with the most common issue being a potentially increased amount of noise.

In the opening sentence of the blog, Kirk writes, “The day after the board approved allowing a dog kennel in a residential zone, a house down the street fell out of escrow with an offer reduction of $180K directly due to the FOAC conditional use permit (CUP) approval.”

Kirk’s blog is entitled “Dog Kennel Impacts On Property Values.”

All of the supervisors are invited to submit blogs as way to speak directly to constituents about recent votes or issues facing the community. Supervisor Kirk’s District Three covers the area of Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and up the Highway 108 corridor.