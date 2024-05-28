Copperopolis Volunteer Fair Promotes Community Engagement

Copperopolis, CA– On June 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Copperopolis Area Business Association (CABA) will host a Volunteer Fair at the Copperopolis Armory, located at 695 Main St. The event, set to take place indoors, is aimed at fostering community involvement and connecting individuals with opportunities to volunteer.

CABA is spearheading the fair to encourage residents to discover how they can make a positive impact by volunteering their time to support and enhance the well-being of others. Local non-profit organizations will have the opportunity to showcase their services and recruit potential volunteers. Attendees will learn about the diverse ways they can contribute to their community through volunteering. Admission to the fair is free for all attendees, with complimentary coffee and water provided.

For more information or to reserve space for a local non-profit organization, contact CABA at linn@cabastrong.org or call 209-890-9277.