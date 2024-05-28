Clear
Traffic Delays Anticipated On Standard Road

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that sidewalk improvements and electrical work will impact traffic on Standard Road over the next three weeks.

George Reed Inc. and Collins Electrical Company are scheduled to start the work this morning in the area of the Standard Townsite. Flaggers will be directing traffic and up to 15-minute delays can be expected. The work hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am – 5 pm. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for delays.

