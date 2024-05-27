Mother Lode Resources Helped Extinguish Fire In San Joaquin County

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Linden, CA — A nearly 50-acre vegetation fire ignited on Sunday evening in the Linden area of San Joaquin County.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras unit responded at around six o’clock to the 46-acre blaze near Flood Road and Waverly Road. The forward progress was stopped on the Flood Fire by 7 pm and full containment was reached by 10 pm. Mop-up continued into the late-night hours.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.