Memorial Day Weekend CHP Maximum Enforcement Underway

CHP MEP graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many are taking to the roadways this Memorial Day holiday weekend, and the CHP will be out in force watching for those who break the rules of the road.

The Maximum Enforcement Period began last night at 6 p.m. and runs until Monday, May 27th, at midnight. One key violation that officers will be watching for is speeding, as it is one of the most common factors in collisions. The CHP reminds everyone to slow down, follow speed limits, buckle up, and never drive impaired.

“Loss of life on our roads is preventable when drivers make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Always remember to drive sober, avoid distraction, adhere to the speed limit, and ensure adults are buckled up and children are properly secured in an appropriate car seat.”

The CHP is urging drivers to avoid impaired driving during the Memorial Day MEP, which saw over 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol last year. That is an average of an arrest every four minutes. The agency urges all drivers to make the right choices and call 911 if they see or suspect an impaired driver. The agency also advises using ride-sharing services, taxis, or public transportation if drinking. The heightened presence of CHP officers on patrol is expected to enhance public safety.