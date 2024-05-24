Marijuana Eradicated During Busts In Jupiter

Jupiter Marijuana Bust View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that six search warrants were recently served on properties in the Jupiter area.

It was a collaboration between the sheriff’s office and the California Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force. In total, approximately 10,000 marijuana plants that were being illegally cultivated were seized.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that during the bust, several environmental violations were discovered, including pollution, littering, and diversion of local waterways.

The primary focus of the effort was to investigate crimes related to illegal firearms, narcotics, and trafficking, which are often discovered through investigations of illegal cultivation sites. It was not noted by the sheriff’s office if any arrests were made during the search warrants conducted last week.

Anyone with information regarding illegal activities or wishing to report suspicious behavior can contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 533-5815.