Supervisor Haff Temporarily Unavailable

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County District 4 Supervisor Kathleen Haff

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County CAO Tracie Riggs has released a statement to the community regarding an unexpected absence of Supervisor Kathleen Haff.

She was missing from this week’s board of supervisors meeting and anyone needing help from her is urged to call the board clerk.

Riggs states, “Due to a medical emergency, District Four Supervisor Haff is temporarily unavailable. She will begin responding to emails on May 28 and plans to participate in board and committee meetings virtually beginning June 3. Please contact the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Board Clerk at 209-533-5521 for assistance.”

Board Chair David Goldemberg announced at the start of this week’s public meeting that Haff was absent because she had suffered a leg injury a few days earlier.

Haff’s District Four primarily covers the Groveland and south county region, along with parts of the outskirts of Sonora.

