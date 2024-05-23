Update: Crash Off New Priest Grade Sparks Small Fire, Power Outage

Groveland Area Power Outage View Photo

Update at 10:18 am: PG&E reports that 2,103 are without power following the crash this morning off Highway 120 New Priest Grade that knocked out a power pole and started a 1/4 acre vegetation fire. The vehicle traveled approximately 100 feet off the roadway. The vegetation fire was quickly contained. It is not immediately clear the extent of injuries related to the crash, but an ambulance responded to the scene. PG&E is hoping that the power outage will be restored by 1:30 pm.

Update: at 9:54 am: The forward spread of the 1/4 acre vegetation fire that was sparked by a vehicle that traveled off Highway 120 New Priest Grade has been stopped. Crews remain on the scene working to help the individuals inside. An ambulance is responding to the area. The vehicle is between 50 – 100 feet off New Priest Grade. PG&E is also responding because a power pole was knocked down. The CHP reports that New Priest Grade remains temporarily closed during the cleanup efforts.

Update at 9:45 am: New Priest Grade is closed after a vehicle traveled at least 50-60 feet off the highway and into a power pole and telephone pole. The power pole is on the ground and it sparked a small vegetation fire, which is estimated to be around a quarter of an acre. Travelers will need to avoid New Priest Grade while response efforts are underway.

Original story posted at 9:28 am: Groveland, CA — There is a crash on Highway 120 New Priest Grade in which a vehicle went off the grade and into both a power pole and telephone pole.

The power pole is on the ground. It also started a small vegetation fire in some grass. Fire crews and an ambulance are responding to the area. The CHP reports that the vehicle traveled at least 50-60 feet off the roadway. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.