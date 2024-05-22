Six Picks For Bret Harte 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame

Angels Camp, CA – Six individuals have been named the newest to be inducted into the Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame.

The selection committee announced that the class of 2024 inductees will share their ceremony with those selected in 2023. Those chosen were primarily considered based on their achievements as high school student-athletes and coaches at Bret Harte.

“Character values, during and after their high school years, are a major consideration,” added committee officials.

The induction ceremony will be a joint presentation that includes seven from the 2023 class. It will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Here is the 2024 induction class:

Russell “Dean” Lagomarsino, class of 1955 Richard “Dick” Middleton, class of 1967 Nikos Phipps, class of 1984 Shawna Shires, class of 2007 Jerry Rucker, coach David Cosgrave, friend

The 2023 induction class:

Richard Hogan, class of 1985 Heather Deacon Hockenson, class of 1986 Dusty Bach, class of 1989 Jason Hatchett, class of 1996 Michael Lewis, coach Phil Stock, friend The 1994–95 wrestling team, led by head coach Jan Schulz