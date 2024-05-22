Speed Limit Warnings Proposed For All New California Cars

Highway 108 Traffic View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Senate has passed a bill that would require carmakers to install a device that beeps if someone is driving 10 miles an hour over the posted speed limit.

If approved, it would only apply to vehicles sold in the state, but industry leaders say it would likely be implemented nationwide by automakers, simply due to the size of California’s market share.

The bill now moves to the Assembly for consideration. The federal government already requires new cars to beep if someone isn’t wearing a seatbelt, and the California proposal takes it a step further.

The legislation is authored by San Francisco Democratic Senator Scott Wiener, who argues that it would reduce traffic deaths.

The bill passed 22-13 in the Senate with most Democrats in favor and Republicans in opposition. Some Democrats, like, Mother Lode representative Marie Alvarado Gil, joined the opposition.

One of the arguments made by Republicans during the Senate debate is that people sometimes need to drive over the posted limit if there is an emergency.

Auto manufacturers would be required to install the technology and it may not always include all local roads, or areas in which speed limits were recently changed.

The European Union will require similar technology to be installed in new cars starting later this year, however, there will be an option there for the drivers to turn it off.

Governor Gavin Newsom has not yet weighed in on the legislation.

It calls for 50% of new vehicles to comply by 2029 and all vehicles by 2032.