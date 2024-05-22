Burning Gets Underway In Cedar Ridge

Cedar Ridge Burning - Forest Service Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — Citing the optimal weather conditions and availability of resources, the Stanislaus National Forest is doing planned burning in the Cedar Ridge area.

The burning of log piles started at nine o’clock this morning and ignitions will cease at 1 pm. The fire will then burn until around 5 pm, when crews will extinguish and mop up the burn piles. All told, crews are hoping to burn 40 piles. Similar burning will take place in the same area over the next 3-4 days.

“This is something the community of Cedar Ridge has been asking us to take care of for some time,” said Mi-Wok District Fuels Chief, Eric Daniels.

Working under an agreement with Tuolumne Utilities District, Forest Service crews will have the ability to draft water from the ditch system if needed.

“We’re really fortunate to have both really favorable environmental conditions on this as well as plenty of resources to safely burn off these piles,” added Daniels.

Smoke will be visible near the homes in Cedar Ridge. The burning is within Unit 304 (see map). The Forest Service stresses that the piles will be fully extinguished at the end of each shift.