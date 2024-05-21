Clear
Garbage Truck Fire Reported In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Mountain Ranch, CA — Several fire agencies are responding to a report of a commercial garbage truck on fire in an isolated area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that the incident is in the 14000 block of Armstrong Road near Cunningham Road, in an area east of Mountain Ranch. There have been no initial reports of any injuries related to the incident. Be prepared for activity. We will pass along additional information as it becomes available.

 

