Columbia Power Outage View Photo

Columbia, CA — 1,314 PG&E customers in the Columbia area lost power shortly after six o’clock this morning.

PG&E reports that the cause is under investigation, but the company hopes to have everyone restored by 9:30 am.

The outage is impacting the area around Columbia Airport, Columbia State Park, Big Hill, Yankee Hill, and along much of Parrotts Ferry Road. It is also stretching into the outskirts of Sonora near Shaws Flat.