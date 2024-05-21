Salyers Appointed To Tuolumne County Board Of Education

TC Superintendent Zack Abernathy swears in Nichole Salyers to the Board of Education View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Education has a new member.

After District Five representative Casey Littleton resigned due to relocating for his job out of state, Nichole Salyers was appointed to the seat which includes Jamestown School District and the portion of the Sonora Elementary School District within the Mill Villa, Gibbs, and Valponi precincts.

Salyers is a lifetime Tuolumne County resident who attended Columbia Elementary and graduated from Sonora High School in 2003. She is actively involved in the agricultural community and is a member of the Calaveras-Tuolumne Cattlewomen Association. She and her husband have been ranchers for 18 years and she is passionate about cattle ranching and agricultural education.

Salyers says, “I’m excited to serve as the newest Area 5 trustee of the Tuolumne County Board of Education. I am committed to creating a supportive and innovative environment and looking forward to working with fellow board members, parents, and the community to ensure every student has the resources they need to succeed.”

Salyers, whose children attend Jamestown Elementary, was asked a series of questions at the most recent board meeting as part of the appointment process. She was selected for the seat with a 4-1 vote.