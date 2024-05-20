43rd Annual Math Mini Bowl Engages Calaveras Young Mathematicians

Calaveras, CA– The 43rd Annual Math Mini Bowl (MMB) drew over 100 students from eight schools across Calaveras County for a day of intense mathematical competition. Hosted by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), the event aimed to ignite a passion for mathematics among 5th and 6th graders. Participating schools included Albert Michelson Elementary, Avery Middle School, Copperopolis Elementary, Hazel Fischer Elementary, Jenny Lind Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, San Andreas Elementary, and West Point Elementary.

Held at the Calaveras River Academy/Mountain Oaks gymnasium, the MMB featured three distinct competitions. The individual test, the Blitz, challenged students with 50 questions in 45 minutes. This was followed by the two-person test, the Huddle, where students tackled 25 questions in 30 minutes. Finally, the five-member team test, the Bomb, presented 25 challenging questions requiring collective problem-solving skills.

Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Karen Vail welcomed the students, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition. “The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by the students were commendable. The Math Mini Bowl continues to inspire and challenge our young mathematicians,” said Debbie Strand, CCOE’s Coordinator of Communications and Student Events.

In the fifth grade category, top honors in the Blitz were tied between Nick Jones, Reagon Copp from Albert Michelson, and Rory Needham from Hazel Fischer Elementary. Rory Needham and Flint Stephens took first place in the fifth grade Huddle team event, while Albert Michelson Elementary secured first place in the Bomb. Joshua Guzzetta from Avery Middle School won first place in the sixth grade Blitz, teamed up with Jeremy Willis to take first in the Huddle, and, along with three more Avery students, also earned first place in the Bomb.

For comprehensive event details, including results, video highlights, and photographs, visit here.