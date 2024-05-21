GOP: The American People Are Tired Of Bidenomics

Senator Mitch McConnell View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding Bidenomics.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Twice in the last week, President Biden has suggested that inflation was 9% when he took office and claimed credit for bringing it down. The Washington Post gave him a rating of four Pinocchios for that very tall tale.

In reality, inflation in January 2021 was 1.4%. As of this month, prices have increased 20% since then.

By one estimate, the average U.S. household has to spend an additional $1074 every month to keep up the same standard of living they had when President Biden took office.

The numbers don’t lie. And neither do the American people. They know nonsense when they hear it.

A thirty-two-year-old engineer from Nevada who voted for the President in 2020 told reporters he’s frustrated with the way the White House frames the economy.

Here’s what he had to say: ‘It is concerning to me when I keep seeing press come out of the White House where they keep saying the economy is good… That’s really weird because I’m paying more on taxes and more on groceries and more on housing and more on fuel. So that doesn’t feel good.’

Small business owners, in particular, have been hard hit by increased prices. They have smaller margins to absorb the increased costs for materials, labor, and other operating expenses. And they risk losing customers every time they raise their prices.

One small business owner in New York, a fourth-generation roofer, reported, ‘We’ve increased more in the last four years than we had in 10…We don’t have a choice.’

The owner of a small printing company in Washington State described painful price hikes as ‘death by a thousand paper cuts.’

He went on, saying: ‘People are tired of price increases…We are tired of price increases.’

That’s that.

The American people are tired of price increases. They are tired of lies about it. And it’s safe to say they’re tired of Bidenomics.”

