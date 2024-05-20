Pair Of Weekend Fires

Fire near fairgrounds in Angels Camp View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — There were a couple of fires of note in the region as temperatures are rising this season.

There was a 20 by 20 ft. vegetation fire near the south entrance of the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp on Sunday afternoon shortly before one o’clock. The forward progress was quickly stopped. The cause was not immediately released.

There was also a five-acre vegetation fire in Milton during the four o’clock hour on Saturday afternoon in Stanislaus County. Many local resources responded. No structures were damaged as the fire ignited in an isolated area.