Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Enacts New Strategic Plan

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce has adopted a new strategic plan for 2024.

Chamber officials say, “This plan outlines our goals and initiatives for the upcoming year that aim to foster a healthy environment for local businesses.”

The chamber provided this outline of the key parts of its new 2024 strategic plan, including its brand identity and two new members:

Economic Development: We’re providing targeted support and resources to strengthen local businesses. Initiatives include securing grants and collaborating with other agencies to provide resources to member businesses. Additionally, we’re partnering with local chambers to facilitate future events.

Education: We’re focusing on providing our members with the tools they need to succeed in a modern marketplace. This summer, we’re scheduling workshops covering topics such as crafting a business plan, company culture, and best hiring practices.

Advocacy: Government affairs is back! We’re representing the interests of local businesses at regional and state levels. Our efforts include engaging with policymakers and local leaders to influence legislation impacting local businesses, advocating for economic development, fair housing, infrastructure improvements, and more.

New Brand Identity:

The Chamber has also launched a new brand identity. This refreshed look will be featured across all our communications and promotional materials, emphasizing our commitment to supporting local businesses.

Welcoming New Board Members:

We are excited to welcome two new board members:

Ginger McKinsey: As the General Manager of the Heritage Inn Yosemite/Sonora, Ginger brings a wealth of experience spanning healthcare to hospitality. Her upbringing in community service has fueled her commitment to volunteer work, supporting soup kitchens, pantries, and fundraisers for the homeless in Stockton and Sacramento. During the pandemic, she partnered with Adventist Health to provide accommodations for patients recovering from procedures. Ginger continues to collaborate with county programs and agencies to enhance community support.

Matt Kiolbassa: The owner of NTE Logic, Matt’s career began as a volunteer firefighter and has since encompassed roles in Government Relations, Public Service, Fire Safety, Broadband, and Park Management. He has served with the Department of Defense, the Department of the Interior, and the Presidio Trust, and has led a start-up focused on expanding internet access in rural areas. His business, NTE Logic, is dedicated to helping manufacturers and small business owners in the Mother Lode and Central Valley optimize their digital infrastructure and security.

“We are confident that Ginger and Matt will be invaluable assets to our Board, and we look forward to the positive impact they will bring to our community,” according to chamber officials.