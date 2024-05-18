Two Fires Two Days In A Row On A Jenny Lind Property

Trailer Fire in Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo View Photos

Jenny Lind, CA – Firefighters responded twice in two days to fires on a Jenny Lind property in Calaveras County this week.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews responded Thursday (5/16) afternoon to a report of a commercial vehicle fire at a residence on Odd Fellows Street in Jenny Lind. When they arrived, they found flames shooting out of a trailer on the property. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and there was no spread to nearby vegetation. The property owner was using a grinder on the trailer when the fire broke out, and it was determined to have caused the blaze.

CAL Fire reminds the public that before doing any grinding or welding work in wildland areas, they should get a permit and maintain a clear 10-foot radius around the work area. Also, keep a shovel and a fire extinguisher ready to use. Click here for more tips on equipment fire safety practices.

Resources responded to an illegal burn at the property the day before the trailer fire. Calaveras County code compliance officials tagged the owner for not being in attendance while the pile was burning. The cleanup of the fires is expected to begin next week.