Large Plumes Of Smoke On Forest A Prescribed Burn

Stanislaus National Forest Italian Bar RX prescribed burn -- Photo taken by Anaiah Kirk

Sonora, CA – While the two large white plumes of smoke rising from the Stanislaus National Forest may look like wildfires, there is no reason to be alarmed as it is a prescribed burn.

Clarke Broadcasting received several calls regarding those plumes, and we contacted forest spokesperson Ben Cossel for more information. He advised us that it was not a wildland fire, but the Italian Bar RX burn underway. Some pictures in the image box of the prescribed burn were taken from a private overlook across from the Sugar Shack in Sugar Pine.

Fire crews with the Stanislaus National Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District are currently running operations along Italian Bar Road. The work is taking place between Deer Creek and the South Fork of the Stanislaus River along the road and Forest Road 3N24.

“Assuming weather conditions stay favorable, we’re hoping to get between 50-200 acres daily, with a target of 480 acres total,” said Mi-Wok District Fire Management Officer Dan Guse.

Burning will only be done during daylight hours, but resources will monitor the scene 24/7. Smoke may be visible from Highway 108.