Traffic Delays On Highway 108 West Of Soulsbyville

The CHP is urging travelers to avoid Highway 108 today between Draper Mine Road and Soulsbyville due to ongoing Caltrans work.

Traffic is getting backed up in the area, so the CHP is urging people to take an alternate route if possible, or be prepared for notable delays.

Only one traffic lane is open. The delays are anticipated to continue until around three o’clock this afternoon. Tentatively, the work could also be taking place Friday from 8 am – 3 pm.