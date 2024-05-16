Clear
72.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Traffic Delays On Highway 108 West Of Soulsbyville

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

The CHP is urging travelers to avoid Highway 108 today between Draper Mine Road and Soulsbyville due to ongoing Caltrans work.

Traffic is getting backed up in the area, so the CHP is urging people to take an alternate route if possible, or be prepared for notable delays.

Only one traffic lane is open. The delays are anticipated to continue until around three o’clock this afternoon. Tentatively, the work could also be taking place Friday from 8 am – 3 pm.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert