Man Arrested For Columbia Attempted Murder

Columbia, CA — An investigation is ongoing after a man was allegedly stabbed with a sword, or very long knife, on Gunsight Road in Columbia.

A witness reported to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office that someone was stabbed with what appeared to be a sword on Monday morning during the 11 o’clock hour. Deputies arrived and provided medical aid to the victim, who was later flown to a trauma center out of the area. The suspect, 47-year-old Daniel Forgan, had already left the scene.

Deputies went to his home and found a 14-inch long knife (sword) hanging on the fence.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated an investigation that included processing evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing a recent Facebook Live Stream posted by Forgan.

Forgan was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.