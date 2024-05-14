Ansel Adams Stamps To Debut In Yosemite

Ansel Adams Stamp Collection View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The US Postal Service will host a ceremony in Yosemite National Park to celebrate the first day of issuing new Ansel Adams stamps.

The iconic photographer is known for his work in Yosemite and other parts of California and Western states. A first-day issue ceremony for the stamps will take place at 11 am on Wednesday and feature dignitaries such as Matthew Adams, the grandson of Ansel Adams, Cicely Muldoon, the Yosemite National Park Superintendent, Rangers Shelton Johnston and Scott Gediman, and photographer Alan Ross. The Honorable Daniel Tangherlini, a member of the US Postal Service Board of Governors, will serve as the dedicating official. The event, in front of the Ansel Adams Gallery, is open to the public.

The US Postal Service has printed 20 million Ansel Adams stamps which will be available at various post offices across the country.

Adams lived from 1902 to 1984 and devoted much of his career to the enhancement of photography as fine art.

The first row of stamps, left to right, features “Half Dome, Merced River, Winter, Yosemite National Park, California” (1938); “Oak Tree, Sunset City, Sierra Foothills, California” (1962); “Thundercloud, Ellery Lake, High Sierra, Sierra Nevada, California” (1934); and “Denali and Wonder Lake, Denali National Park, Alaska” (1947).

The second row, left to right, features “The Golden Gate and Bridge from Baker Beach, San Francisco, California” (c.1953); “Road and Fog, Del Monte Forest, Pebble Beach, California” (1964); “Rock and Grass, Moraine Lake, Sequoia National Park, California” (1936); and “Leaves, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington” (c.1942).

The third row, left to right, features “Monument Valley, Arizona” (1958); “Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming” (1942); “Jeffrey Pine, Sentinel Dome, Yosemite National Park, California” (1940); and “Mirror Lake, Mount Watkins, Spring, Yosemite National Park, California” (1935).

The fourth row, left to right, features “Maroon Bells, near Aspen, Colorado” (1951); “Aspens, Dawn, Autumn, Dolores River Canyon, Colorado” (1937); “Road After Rain, Northern California” (1960); and “Dunes, Oceano, California” (1963).