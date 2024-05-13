Increased Law Enforcement Presence At Jamestown Encampment

Jamestown, CA– An increased law enforcement presence has been observed around the Rawhide Bridge homeless encampment in Jamestown. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to numerous complaints affecting the area’s quality of life and local businesses. Deputy Sheriffs are conducting patrol checks in the vicinity, enforcing violations of Penal and Health & Safety Codes, including Fish & Game Codes for pollution. During these operations, deputies arrested two females for outstanding warrants, with one found in possession of suspected fentanyl.

The area surrounding Woods Creek is strewn with debris and trash due to the unlawful encampment, according to officials. Efforts are underway in partnership with allied agencies, including Code Compliance, Health and Human Services, and Animal Control, to educate encampment residents on the law and provide necessary resources. County Code Compliance members are present, issuing notifications for parallel “clean and clear” assessments.

Upon completion of the camp removal, community restoration efforts will commence, supported by the newly restored Jail Work Crew and community outreach groups.