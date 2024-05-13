Leadership Philosophy And Budget Review On Agenda

Tuolumne Community Resilience Center Lobby View Photo

Sonora, CA — A special meeting has been called for Tuesday by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

It will not be held in the board meeting room in downtown Sonora, but instead at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center on Bay Avenue in Tuolumne.

The meeting will open at 11 am with a presentation about the development of a County of Tuolumne Leadership Philosophy. Because of the high number of staff members who will be on hand, CAO Tracie Riggs says the Resilience Center was picked to host because there is more space. The meeting is open to the public, but because of the location switch, it will not be video recorded or streamed online.

Then at 1:30 pm will be a presentation on the year-end budget review and a vote on any adjustments the supervisors would like to make. The current fiscal year will end on June 30. Meeting documents note that the county started the year with a fund balance of $8.4-million, overall revenues are $123.7-million, expenses are $122.9-million, and the final end balance is estimated to be $1.5-million. The end figure is significantly lower than it has been in recent years (serves as the beginning fiscal year fund balance for the next budget). For example, Sales Tax and TOT revenues are collectively coming in $1.2 million lower than anticipated.

Meeting documents prepared by the CAO’s office state, “While no significant or concerning adjustments are proposed as a part of this year-end review, the reduction in anticipated revenue is a good indicator of what may be expected as next year’s budget is being developed.”

Other items on the agenda include a presentation on the current status of board priorities and direction about governance for the board of supervisors.

The board will also go into a closed session to discuss ongoing labor negotiations.