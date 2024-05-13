Calaveras Student Appointed To US Naval Academy

San Andreas, CA — A Calaveras High School student has successfully completed a rigorous process, which included receiving a nomination from local Congressman Tom McClintock, to be appointed to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Colin Dunn will be one of only 1,200 incoming plebes, or freshmen, out of 17,000 applicants.

The Naval Academy is one of five military academies that offers its attendees a top-level four-year public university education and whose graduates go on to serve as Commissioned Officers in the Navy or the Marines. Midshipmen who attend the academy focus on courses in technology, mathematics, sciences, and engineering that will prepare them for military careers throughout the world.

The US Naval Academy notes that Albert Michelson, who lived in Murphys in the 1850s and later went on to win a Nobel Prize in Physics, was one of the most well-known academy graduates, historically, from the Mother Lode.

Dunn has attended school in the Calaveras Unified School District since kindergarten and during high school lettered in baseball, football, track, and water polo.

Dunn is the fourth generation on his mother’s side to serve in the military. His great-grandfather William Roberts (Sonora) was a Pearl Harbor Survivor, his grandfather Dan Roberts (Sonora) served in the Navy, his uncle Matthew Roberts (Valley Springs) served in the Navy and the Army, and is a Veteran of the War on Global Terrorism. Dunn’s other great-grandfather Elvis Brock served in the Air Force during WW2 and retired from his military career. Dunn’s paternal grandfather, James Dunn (Mountain Ranch) also served in the Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran.

Induction Day will be on June 27.